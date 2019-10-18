China Weighs On Stock Market

Hello traders everywhere. China's economic growth sank to its lowest level in almost 30 years as the trade war with Washington deepened a slump that is weighing on the global economy. Growth in the world's second-largest economy slipped to 6% in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter's 6.2%, data showed Friday. It was the weakest level since China started reporting data by quarters in 1993.

Last week President Trump agreed to delay a tariff hike on Chinese goods and said Beijing promised to buy up to $50 billion of American farm goods. That announcement brought about an initial burst of enthusiasm, but that soon faded after Beijing failed to confirm the scale of possible purchases, and officials said the two sides still were working out details. The slowdown and weakening consumer demand add to headaches for Chinese leaders as they fight a 15-month-old tariff war with the U.S. that has sapped China's exports.

Stocks traded lower Friday but remained on track to post solid weekly gains after the release of better-than-expected earnings. The Dow traded 100 points lower, while the S&P 500 pulled back -0.32% and the Nasdaq shed -0.8%. The DOW was up +0.5% for the week heading into afternoon trading. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ were up +.80% and +.79%, respectively, for the week. The major indexes will end the week within striking distance of their record highs.

Bitcoin continues to trade below its 200-day MA with the 50-day moving in to form a death cross possibly. It will post a weekly loss of -4.9% inching closer to our key level to watch of 7,714.70. A move below that level will trigger a red monthly Trade Triangle signaling a long-term downtrend.

The U.S. Dollar will lose roughly -.9% on the week triggering a new red weekly Trade Triangle indicating that a sidelines position is in order. Gold will post a modest gain of roughly +.10% for the week. On the flip side, crude oil will post a weekly loss of -1.5%.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,855.94

: 2,855.94 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 25,743.46

: 25,743.46 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 7,700.00

: 7,700.00 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 99.66

: 99.66 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q19) : 1,497.90

: 1,497.90 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N19) : 52.76

: 52.76 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 7,714.70

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com