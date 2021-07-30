Earnings Calendar for August 2021

Over 2,300 publically traded companies are scheduled to release earnings data in August 2021.

Companies big and small hope to beat analysts' estimates with better than expected bottom-line numbers.

The story should be similar to every other earnings season - some companies will smash estimates while others will disappoint the market. And, some announcements will spawn incredible earnings plays for active traders.

Most Anticipated Earnings For The Month

Below are some of the most anticipated scheduled earnings announcements for August (click to download a printable PDF).

August 2 (≈180 announcements)

Loews Corp (L)

Sprint Corp (S)

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK)

Appfolio Inc (APPF)

Harmonic Inc (HLIT)

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)

August 3 (≈375 announcements)

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA)

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA)

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI)

Activation Blizzard (ATVI)

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT)

August 4 (≈450 announcements)

CVS Health (CVS)

Tupperware Corp. (TUP)

Exelon Corp. (EXC)

Frontier GP Hld (ULCC)

Calloway Golf Inc. (ELY)

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR)

Medifast (MED)

August 5 (≈400 announcements)

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)

Wayfair Inc. (W)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Kellogg Co (K)

August 6 (≈50 announcements)

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)

Lear Corp (LEA)

Technoglass, Inc. (TGLS)

Goodyear Tires (GT)

August 9 (≈300 announcements)

Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP)

AECOM (ACM)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

August 10 (≈100 announcements)

Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK)

Sysco Corp. (SYY)

Flywire Corp. (FLYW)

VeriFone Holdings Inc. (PAY)

Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS)

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

August 11 (≈140 announcements)

Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Wendy's International (WEN)

Immunocore (IMCR)

eBay Inc. (EBAY)

VROON Inc. (VRM)

August 12 (≈80 announcements)

CyberArk (CYBR)

Sofi (SOFI)

Zipcar, Inc. (ZIP)

Cricut Inc. (CRCT)

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

August 13 (≈5 announcements)

Ayro, Inc. (AYRO)

Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA)

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

August 16 (≈70 announcements)

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Net Element Inc. (NETE)

Party City Group Inc. (PCYG)

ToughBuild Industries, Inc. (TBLT)

Agora Inc. (API)

Kimball Electronics (KE)

Roblox (RBLX)

August 17 (≈25 announcements)

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Home Depot, Inc. (HD)

Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF)

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

TJX Companies (TJX)

August 18 (≈25 announcements)

Target Corp. (TGT)

DLocal Limited (DLO)

111, Inc. (YI)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Progressive Corp (PGR)

August 19 (≈10 announcements)

Estee Lauder Corp (EL)

Cato Corporation (CATO)

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF)

Koss Corp. (KOSS)

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Stealth Gas Inc. (GASS)

August 20 (≈5 announcements)

Deere & Company (DE)

Foot Locker, Inc. (F)

Voyager Entertainment (VEII)

Sundial Growers (SNDL)

Buckle Inc. (BKE)

August 23 (≈35 announcements)

GreeneStone Healthcare (GRST)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)

BestBuy Co. (BBY)

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOV)

August 24 (≈25 announcements)

iMedia Brands (IMBI)

FinVolution Group (FINV)

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT)

Box Inc. (BOX)

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

August 25 (≈35 announcements)

Partner Communications (PTNR)

Universal Corporation (UVV)

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)

Dollar Tree Inc. (DG)

Workday Inc. (WDAY)

August 26 (≈10 announcements)

CollPlant (CLGN)

New Frontier Health (NFH)

Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)

August 27 (≈5 announcements)

Mogu Inc. (MOGU)

Air China (AIRYY)

Rex American Resource Corp. (REX)

August 30 (≈15 announcements)

Regis Corp (RGS)

Catalent Inc. (CAL)

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

China Southern Airlines (ZNH)

August 31 (≈25 announcements)

Canann Inc. (CAN)

Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)

LightInTheBox Holding (LITB)

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)

Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

Macy's Inc. (M)

Announcement dates are subject to change.

