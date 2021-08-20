Stocks End Trading With A Losing Week

On Friday, the DOW gained 225.96 points or +0.65%, to 35,120.08, but that wasn't enough to finish the week in positive numbers. The S&P 500 followed suit adding +0.81% to reach 4,441.67, and the NASDAQ rose +1.19% to close at 14,714.66.

However, all three major stock indexes finished the week lower. The Dow dipped -1.1% this week, while the S&P 500 shed nearly -0.6% and the NASDAQ moved -0.7% lower.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,480.26

: 4,480.26 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 35,631.19

: 35,631.19 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 14,896.48

: 14,896.48 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 91.81

: 91.81 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z21) : 1,791.00

: 1,791.00 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.V21) : 64.55

: 64.55 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 37,300.00

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com