Stocks End Trading With A Losing Week

On Friday, the DOW gained 225.96 points or +0.65%, to 35,120.08, but that wasn't enough to finish the week in positive numbers. The S&P 500 followed suit adding +0.81% to reach 4,441.67, and the NASDAQ rose +1.19% to close at 14,714.66.
However, all three major stock indexes finished the week lower. The Dow dipped -1.1% this week, while the S&P 500 shed nearly -0.6% and the NASDAQ moved -0.7% lower.
Key Levels To Watch Next Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 4,480.26
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 35,631.19
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 14,896.48
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 91.81
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z21): 1,791.00
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.V21): 64.55
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 37,300.00
