Stocks End Trading With A Losing Week

Posted on by Jeremy Lutz

On Friday, the DOW gained 225.96 points or +0.65%, to 35,120.08, but that wasn't enough to finish the week in positive numbers. The S&P 500 followed suit adding +0.81% to reach 4,441.67, and the NASDAQ rose +1.19% to close at 14,714.66.

However, all three major stock indexes finished the week lower. The Dow dipped -1.1% this week, while the S&P 500 shed nearly -0.6% and the NASDAQ moved -0.7% lower.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

