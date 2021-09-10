DOW Finishes With 5 Straight Days Of Losses

The DOW posted a daily loss for a fifth straight day Friday as economic uncertainty looms large. The DOW dropped 271.7 points or -0.78%, to close at 34,607.72. The S&P 500 dipped -0.77% to close at 4,458.58, and the NASDAQ -0.87% to close at 15,115.49.
For the week, the DOW finished down -2.15% for its second negative week in a row. Likewise, the S&P 500 lost -1.69% for the week, its first weekly loss in two weeks, while the NASDAQ finished the week -1.61% lower.
Bitcoin couldn't sustain its run higher after triggering a new green monthly Trade Triangle last week, losing almost -10% on the week, and triggering a new red weekly Trade Triangle, indicating that a sidelines position may be in order for crypto traders.
Key Levels To Watch Next Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 4,450.29
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 35,510.71
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 14,776.98
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 93.502
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z21): 1,788.30
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.V21): 67.68
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 52,956.47
Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com