Strong Start To Earnings Season Boosts Stocks

Earnings season is off to a better-than-expected start for the third-quarter earnings reports, which in turn gave the DOW a boost to achieve its best weekly performance since June. Friday's move higher was strong enough to trigger a new green weekly Trade Triangle for the DOW, pushing the Chart Analysis Score to +100, indicating that the DOW is now in a strong uptrend. Friday's move also propelled the S&P 500 higher, triggering a new green weekly Trade Triangle, leaving the NASDAQ as the only index of the three in a sidelines position.

The DOW gained 382.20 points or +1.09% to close at 35,294.76. The S&P 500 added +0.75% to end the day at 4,471.37, and the NASDAQ rose +0.50% to finish at 14,897.34.

The three major indexes closed the week higher and are positive on the month. The DOW had a weekly gain of +1.58%, the S&P 500 +1.82%, and the NASDAQ outperformed with a weekly gain of +2.18%.

Not to be forgotten was Bitcoin, which crossed the $60,000 level as investors were optimistic about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's chance to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds. This news also boosted Tesla, which added +3%, and Coinbase shares rose +7.9%.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,278.94

: 4,278.94 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 33,785.54

: 33,785.54 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 15,003.16

: 15,003.16 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 93.20

: 93.20 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z21) : 1,765.10

: 1,765.10 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.X21) : 80.41

: 80.41 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 40,750.00

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com