2022 Starts Off With A Thud

Well, 2022 didn't start the way a lot of traders had hoped, I imagine. Stocks fell on Friday to end a rough first trading week of the year, as rising interest rates battered tech shares. The NASDAQ dropped -0.96% to close at 14,935.90. The S&P 500 fell -0.41% to 4,677.03, and the DOW lost 4.81 points or -0.01% to close at 36,231.66.
On a weekly level, the NASDAQ posted its worst week since February 2021, down -4.53% in the first five trading days of 2022. The S&P 500 was off by -1.8%, while the DOW lost only -0.29% as traders rotated out of tech and into some value stocks amid the rising rates.
Key Levels To Watch Next Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 4,531.10
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 34,665.50
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 14,860.04
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 96.69
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.G22): 1,811.60
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.F22): 76.92
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 52,098.60
