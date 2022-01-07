2022 Starts Off With A Thud

Well, 2022 didn't start the way a lot of traders had hoped, I imagine. Stocks fell on Friday to end a rough first trading week of the year, as rising interest rates battered tech shares. The NASDAQ dropped -0.96% to close at 14,935.90. The S&P 500 fell -0.41% to 4,677.03, and the DOW lost 4.81 points or -0.01% to close at 36,231.66.

On a weekly level, the NASDAQ posted its worst week since February 2021, down -4.53% in the first five trading days of 2022. The S&P 500 was off by -1.8%, while the DOW lost only -0.29% as traders rotated out of tech and into some value stocks amid the rising rates.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,531.10

: 4,531.10 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 34,665.50

: 34,665.50 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 14,860.04

: 14,860.04 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 96.69

: 96.69 Gold (NYMEX:GC.G22) : 1,811.60

: 1,811.60 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.F22) : 76.92

: 76.92 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 52,098.60

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com