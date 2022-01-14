Stock Market Notches Second Straight Losing Week

The downtrend from last week continued this week as the stock market notched its second straight losing week to start 2022, with all three indexes finishing in negative territory. The NASDAQ shed -0.28%, while the DOW and S&P 500 lost -0.30% and -0.88%, respectively.

As for Friday's trading, The DOW slid 201.81 points or -0.56%, to finish the week at 35,911.81. The S&P 500 inched up +0.08% to 4,662.85, while the NASDAQ outperformed with a +0.59% gain to close at 14,893.75.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,582.24

: 4,582.24 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 35,639.91

: 35,639.91 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 15,901.47

: 15,901.47 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 96.39

: 96.39 Gold (NYMEX:GC.G22) : 1,829.30

: 1,829.30 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.F22) : 81.58

: 81.58 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 52,098.60

