Stocks End Week On A High Note

This week was like being on a roller coaster at Disneyworld. It had more up and downs due to volatility, the Fed, and earnings. But, there were certainly some daily moves that gave traders an adrenaline rush.

The DOW rose 564.69 points or +1.65% to close at 34,725.47, marking its best day of 2022. The S&P 500 added +2.43% to 4,431.85, and the NASDAQ rallied +3.13% to end the day at 13,770.57.

On a weekly level, the Dow finished the week +1.3% higher, and the S&P 500 added +0.8% on the week, breaking a three-week losing streak. However, on the strength of the Friday rally, the NASDAQ finished the week unchanged.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,748.83

: 4,748.83 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 36,513.88

: 36,513.88 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 15,319.03

: 15,319.03 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 94.62

: 94.62 Gold (NYMEX:GC.G22) : 1,852.60

: 1,852.60 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.H22) : 85.01

: 85.01 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 44,456.34

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com