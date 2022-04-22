DOW Plunges More Than 900 points

The stock market plunged on Friday, with the DOW suffering its worst one-day loss since the beginning of the pandemic falling 1,019.00 points at its lowest point.

The DOW fell 981.36 points, or -2.8%, to finish at 33,811.40, its worst day since 2020. The S&P 500 was down -2.8% at 4,271.78, for its lowest day since March, and the NASDAQ fell -2.6% to end the week at 12,839.29.

On a weekly level, the DOW closed the week with a fourth straight weekly loss standing at -1.9%. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ were not far behind, posting weekly losses for the third straight week, with each index losing -2.8% and -3.8%, respectively.

On the flip side, the U.S. Dollar traded above $100 to end the week, the first time it's been above that level since the early days of the pandemic.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,593.45

: 4,593.45 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 35,492.22

: 35,492.22 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 14,534.38

: 14,534.38 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 98.51

: 98.51 Gold (NYMEX:GC.J22) : 1,960.10

: 1,960.10 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K22) : 104.22

: 104.22 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 47,458.48

