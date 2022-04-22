DOW Plunges More Than 900 points

The stock market plunged on Friday, with the DOW suffering its worst one-day loss since the beginning of the pandemic falling 1,019.00 points at its lowest point.
The DOW fell 981.36 points, or -2.8%, to finish at 33,811.40, its worst day since 2020. The S&P 500 was down -2.8% at 4,271.78, for its lowest day since March, and the NASDAQ fell -2.6% to end the week at 12,839.29.
On a weekly level, the DOW closed the week with a fourth straight weekly loss standing at -1.9%. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ were not far behind, posting weekly losses for the third straight week, with each index losing -2.8% and -3.8%, respectively.
On the flip side, the U.S. Dollar traded above $100 to end the week, the first time it's been above that level since the early days of the pandemic.
Key Levels To Watch Next Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 4,593.45
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 35,492.22
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 14,534.38
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 98.51
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.J22): 1,960.10
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K22): 104.22
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 47,458.48
