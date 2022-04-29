NASDAQ Post Worst Month Since October 2008

The stock market once again plunged Friday, with the NASDAQ suffering its worst monthly loss since October of 2008, losing -13.26%. In addition, the DOW and S&P 500 both finished April in the negative, with losses standing at -4.91% and -8.80%, respectively.
On a daily level, the NASDAQ lost -4.17% to close at 12,334.64. The S&P 500 retreated by -3.63% to 4,131.93, and the DOW shed 939.18 points, or -2.77%, to end the week at 32,977.21.
On a weekly level, both the NASDAQ and S&P 500 posted their fourth straight weekly loss with losses of -3.93% and -3.27%. The DOW continued its downward trend with another weekly loss of -2.47%, its fifth straight weekly loss.
However, the U.S. Dollar continued to trade higher, hitting a weekly high of 103.66, its highest level since January 2017.
Key Levels To Watch Next Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 4,512.94
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 35,492.22
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 13,710.70
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 99.57
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.J22): 1,901.00
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K22): 100.64
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 43,450.72
