NASDAQ Post Worst Month Since October 2008

Jeremy Lutz

The stock market once again plunged Friday, with the NASDAQ suffering its worst monthly loss since October of 2008, losing -13.26%. In addition, the DOW and S&P 500 both finished April in the negative, with losses standing at -4.91% and -8.80%, respectively.

On a daily level, the NASDAQ lost -4.17% to close at 12,334.64. The S&P 500 retreated by -3.63% to 4,131.93, and the DOW shed 939.18 points, or -2.77%, to end the week at 32,977.21.

On a weekly level, both the NASDAQ and S&P 500 posted their fourth straight weekly loss with losses of -3.93% and -3.27%. The DOW continued its downward trend with another weekly loss of -2.47%, its fifth straight weekly loss.

However, the U.S. Dollar continued to trade higher, hitting a weekly high of 103.66, its highest level since January 2017.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

