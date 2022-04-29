NASDAQ Post Worst Month Since October 2008

The stock market once again plunged Friday, with the NASDAQ suffering its worst monthly loss since October of 2008, losing -13.26%. In addition, the DOW and S&P 500 both finished April in the negative, with losses standing at -4.91% and -8.80%, respectively.

On a daily level, the NASDAQ lost -4.17% to close at 12,334.64. The S&P 500 retreated by -3.63% to 4,131.93, and the DOW shed 939.18 points, or -2.77%, to end the week at 32,977.21.

On a weekly level, both the NASDAQ and S&P 500 posted their fourth straight weekly loss with losses of -3.93% and -3.27%. The DOW continued its downward trend with another weekly loss of -2.47%, its fifth straight weekly loss.

However, the U.S. Dollar continued to trade higher, hitting a weekly high of 103.66, its highest level since January 2017.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,512.94

: 4,512.94 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 35,492.22

: 35,492.22 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 13,710.70

: 13,710.70 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 99.57

: 99.57 Gold (NYMEX:GC.J22) : 1,901.00

: 1,901.00 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K22) : 100.64

: 100.64 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 43,450.72

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com