Chart Spotlight: Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)

Cryptocurrencies are showing big signs of life again.

Look at Bitcoin, for example. After crashing to a low of $19,097, BTC is now back up to $22,960. Not only is that great news for cryptocurrencies, it’s a strong catalyst for mining stocks, like Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA).

After all, miners rise and fall with the price of Bitcoin.

Technically, MARA just broke above double top resistance dating back to late May 2022. Now, from a current price of $11.48, we could see a potential bearish gap refill around $16 a share. If Bitcoin can continue to recover, MARA could even retest $30 at some point.

Granted, there are some red flags...

Not only is MARA at its upper Bollinger Band, it’s also over-extended on Williams’ %R, Fast Stochastics, and on Relative Strength. So, there is some concern. However, if Bitcoin can continue to push higher, MARA is sure to follow.



Source: MarketClub

Helping, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer believes Bitcoin could quadruple from current prices to $95,000 by 2023, as noted by U Today.

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance believes Bitcoin could rally to $70,000 in “a few months or years,” he said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Even the CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor has been buying weakness in Bitcoin, too.

Fundamentally, there’s a lot to like about MARA, as well.

In the second quarter of 2022, the company produced 707 self-mined Bitcoin, an 8% increase year over year from 654 bitcoin mined in Q2 2021. Year-to-date Marathon Digital produced 1,966 Bitcoin, a 132% increase year over year. In addition, the total number of miners installed and awaiting energization at Texas facilities increased to 29,640 miners.

Marathon Digital also just secured a five-year deal with Applied Blockchain, which builds and operates data centers throughout America.

With that, Marathon “secured approximately 254 megawatts of new hosting arrangements for its Bitcoin mining operations, with an option to increase to 324 megawatts, from a variety of hosting providers. Marathon believes it has now secured ample hosting arrangements to support the Company’s previously stated goal of approximately 23.3 exahashes per second of computing power for Bitcoin mining,” as noted in a company press release.

That’s big news for MARA, and signals that the company will survive the rout.

From a current price of $11.48, I’d like to see the Marathon Digital Holdings stock test $16 a share, near-term. Longer-term, I’d like to see it test $30 again.

Ian Cooper

INO.com Contributor

Disclosure: This contributor did not hold a position in any investment mentioned above at the time this blog post was published. This article is the opinion of the contributor themselves. The above is a matter of opinion provided for general information purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. This contributor is not receiving compensation (other than from INO.com) for their opinion.