Can Boeing Recover? Analyzing the Company’s Path to Profitability

Since the start of 2024, aerospace giant The Boeing Company (BA) has faced a turbulent ride, with its stock plummeting over 30%. The decline was primarily triggered by heightened regulatory scrutiny following a severe safety incident involving one of its planes earlier this year.

Boeing has been working hard to enhance its safety protocols and address regulatory concerns. While these efforts show progress, the company’s latest Q2 earnings report has done little to restore investor confidence. The results revealed a larger-than-expected loss and weaker revenue, culminating in a significant leadership shakeup, with the CEO stepping down.

What’s Going on With Boeing?

Last month, Boeing missed the earnings targets by a wide margin. Revenue for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, came in at $16.87 billion, down 15% year-over-year. It fell short of the $17.35 billion revenue analysts had anticipated. On the bottom line, the company posted a non-GAAP net loss of $2.90 per share, much worse than the expected negative $2.01 per share. That compared to a loss per share of $0.82 a year ago.

Moreover, the company’s free cash flow, which was positive in last year's second quarter, has now turned negative. The company has burned more than $8.26 billion so far this year, leaving with just $12.60 billion in its cash reserves against a hefty debt of $57.90 billion. Also, it reported a cash burn of $4.3 billion in just one quarter.

The management attributed the disappointing second-quarter results to two main factors: lower commercial aircraft deliveries and significant losses on fixed-price defense development programs. During the quarter, Boeing delivered just 92 commercial planes (down 32% year-over-year), leading to a corresponding 32% decline in revenue from what was once its largest business segment.

Meanwhile, the defense, space, and security unit experienced a smaller 2% sales dip but posted a loss of $913 million, nearly double the previous year’s loss of $527 million. Profit margins continued to worsen across these segments. The global services division was the only area with slight improvement, reflecting a 3% revenue increase and a 2% rise in operating earnings, but even here, profit margins declined.

Boeing’s disappointing results came during a period of intense scrutiny, as it faces multiple investigations into its safety practices and manufacturing standards. The company recently pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge tied to its 737 Max following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. As a result, the FAA has increased its oversight and limited BA's production capacity after a serious incident involving an Alaska Airlines Max.

Furthermore, CFO Brian West warned that due to “near-term working capital pressures,” the third quarter will likely see another outflow of cash.

Boeing’s Critical Challenges

Boeing’s troubles are no secret; its repair list is long and daunting. For instance, the company’s commercial airplanes unit has struggled with recurring quality control problems, including serious incidents like doors falling off planes.

In the defense sector, Boeing is struggling with the Pentagon’s push for fixed-price contracts, leading to significant financial write-downs, like those from the Air Force tanker deal. That puts Boeing in a tough spot: accept risky fixed-price contracts or risk losing future defense agreements to competitors who will agree to them.

The company's space segment isn’t faring much better. Boeing’s Starliner crew transport, essential to fulfilling its commercial crew contract with NASA, has been stranded at the International Space Station for over two months. Boeing might face hefty write-downs and losses if it fails to safely return the astronauts. Thus, addressing these challenges head-on seems crucial for the company’s path to recovery.

A New Leader for Boeing: What’s Next?

As Boeing grapples with its ongoing challenges, outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun assured that the company is “making substantial progress” in enhancing its quality management system and preparing for the future. However, Calhoun will not be steering BA through these transitions, as he announced his retirement shortly after the second quarter earnings report.

On August 8, former Rockwell Collins and RTX executive Robert Kelly Ortberg was appointed Boeing’s new CEO. Unlike his recent predecessors, Ortberg brings a background in Mechanical Engineering, which signals a shift towards prioritizing engineering and safety. This move could address previous criticisms of cost-cutting measures and refocus the company on improving aircraft safety, ultimately benefiting shareholders by mitigating the risk of future incidents.

Can Boeing Recover?

Despite recent safety setbacks, BA’s demand for its planes remains surprisingly strong. By the end of the second quarter, the company had amassed a hefty backlog of $516 billion, which includes over 5,400 commercial plane orders. The Farnborough Airshow further highlighted this demand with 118 new orders and commitments worth $17.1 billion.

This indicates that, despite its current challenges, the appetite for the company’s planes is robust. The path to recovery will depend on Boeing’s ability to address safety issues and lift the FAA’s production cap on the 737 MAX. If the company can make these adjustments, it could quickly regain its footing, especially since it showed promising progress in 2023.

Moreover, the air travel market is set to hit new highs this year, with Airbus projecting increased air traffic in the coming years. This provides Boeing with ample growth opportunities, provided it can navigate its current issues. Street expects the company’s revenue to increase by 20.7% year-over-year in the fiscal year 2025, with a projected EPS of $4.06.

Despite the promising growth prospects, investors should be aware of several risks. There’s no guarantee that Boeing won’t face another safety incident, as seen earlier this year, which could disrupt production and financial stability. Additionally, Airbus continues to outpace the company, and the emerging Chinese C919 could erode market share if Boeing faces more setbacks. While the aerospace giant has promising prospects, navigating these risks will be crucial to sustaining long-term growth and investor confidence.

Should you Invest in Boeing?

While BA's market cap of $110.36 billion might suggest stability, it's far from a safe bet. With no dividends since 2020 and a streak of unprofitability since 2018, BA's investment appeal hinges on its turnaround potential.

The big question is whether or not the new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, can turn things around and revive the company’s fortunes. If Ortberg successfully navigates the company's current challenges, there could be a significant upside. However, until then, investing in BA is decidedly riskier than it once was.