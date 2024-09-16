Palantir Joins the S&P 500: Is It Time to Buy Before the AI Surge?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is set to join the S&P 500 index on September 23, 2024, alongside Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE), in the latest quarterly rebalancing by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Being included in the S&P 500 will likely enhance Palantir’s visibility and appeal to a broad range of institutional investors.

The inclusion in the S&P 500 will mark a significant milestone for PLTR, a data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) leader. But the question now arises: is this the right time to buy Palantir stock, especially with the growing momentum around AI technology?

Palantir’s AI Growth Potential

PLTR’s solid position in the AI space makes it a compelling investment opportunity. The company has long been a leader in data analytics, working with government agencies, defense contractors, and large enterprises. With the recent AI boom, Palantir’s capabilities in machine learning (ML), predictive analytics, and AI-driven systems are more relevant than ever.

Recently, PLTR was recognized as a leader in AI/ML software platforms by renowned research and advisory firm Forrester. Palantir AI platform (AIP) offers an end-to-end architecture that powers real-time, AI-driven decision-making. With Palantir Foundry and Palantir Apollo, AIP forms the foundation of the “AI Mesh” architecture, which is becoming the benchmark for enterprises aiming to deliver composable, interoperable, and scalable value through AI.

From public health initiatives to battery production, organizations rely on Palantir to safely, securely, and effectively leverage AI — driving tangible operational outcomes across industries.

Grand View Research report suggests that the global AI market was valued at $196.63 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.6% from 2024 to 2030. PLTR’s specialized AI software platforms make it a key player in this rapidly expanding market.

Strategic Partnerships and Investments

This month, Palantir and bp p.l.c. (BP) announced an enterprise agreement that will extend their strategic relationship and introduce new AI capabilities with PLTR’s AIP software. The new contract will expand upon a decade of close collaboration, which has established a strong foundation for BP’s oil and gas production operations, utilizing Palantir’s industry-leading software.

Also, on August 8, PLTR and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced a major enhancement to their partnership, aiming to deliver advanced and secure cloud, AI, and analytics capabilities to the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community.

This first-of-its-kind, integrated suite of technology will enable critical national security missions to leverage Microsoft’s top-tier Large Language Models (LLMs) through Azure OpenAI (AOAI) Service within Palantir’s AI Platform (AIP) within Microsoft’s government and classified cloud environments. Through this collaboration, Palantir will deploy its suite of products – Foundry, Gotham, Apollo, and AIP – in Microsoft Azure Government and the Azure Government Secret (DoD Impact Level 6) and Top Secret clouds.

AI Momentum Lifted Sales and Guidance

PLTR generated $678.13 million in revenue for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, up 27.1% from the prior year’s quarter. That is compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.42 million. The company’s U.S. commercial revenue grew 55% year-over-year to $159 million, and its U.S. government revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $278 million.

The software company’s adjusted income from operations was $253.57 million, an increase of 87.8% from the prior year’s period. PLTR’s adjusted EBITDA rose 82.4% year-over-year to $261.62 million. Further, its adjusted free cash flow grew 54.8% from the year-ago value to $148.66 million.

Palantir posted a net income of $134 million for the second quarter, the largest quarterly profit in the company’s twenty-year history. Its adjusted EPS came in at $0.09, an increase of 80% year-over-year. That surpassed the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp said the outstanding second-quarter results reflected the “unbridled demand for and understanding of the capabilities of our software.” Karp added, “The growth of our business has been re-accelerating steadily, and we see an unprecedented opportunity ahead to capture and build on that momentum.”

Amid the AI boom, the management raised full-year revenue guidance. For the third quarter of 2024, PLTR expects revenue of between $697-$701 million. The company’s adjusted income from operations is expected to be $233 million to $237 million.

For the full year 2024, the enterprise software company raised its revenue guidance to between $2.742-$2.750 billion. Palantir also increased its U.S. commercial revenue guidance to in excess of $672 million, representing a growth rate of at least 47%. Also, the company raised its guidance for adjusted income from operations to between $966-$974 million.

Bottom Line

PLTR’s inclusion in the S&P 500 index marks a significant milestone for the company, enhancing its visibility and appeal among institutional investors. This move, combined with Palantir’s strong foothold in the rapidly growing AI sector, positions it for further growth. The software giant’s innovative platforms like AIP, Foundry, and Apollo place it at the forefront of AI-driven transformations across industries.

The combination of Palantir’s expanding partnerships, increased revenue guidance, and impressive financial performance makes it an attractive investment. The stock has skyrocketed more than 112% year-to-date and around 128% over the past year, driven by surging demand for its AI-driven software platforms. Further, analysts issued a bullish outlook for Palantir.

BofA Securities analyst Mariana Perez maintained a Buy rating on PLTR and raised the price target on the stock from $30 to $50. Moreover, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating on Palantir, with a price target of $38.

So, if you're looking to capitalize on the current AI boom, PLTR’s sound fundamentals and promising long-term outlook may present a golden opportunity for solid returns.