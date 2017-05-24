Waiting On The Fed To Announce Rate Hike Plans

Hello MarketClub members everywhere. After erasing the losses from the biggest drop of the year last Wednesday, the markets have entered a bit of a holding pattern. Traders are waiting for the Federal Reserve to release their meeting minutes for the May meeting. Everyone is waiting to see if there will be a rate increase next month. Fed funds futures show that traders now see a 75% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates in June. The minutes will be released at 2 p.m. ET.

After six days of gains, crude oil has cooled off a bit as OPEC prepares for a crucial meeting in Vienna on Thursday. Meanwhile gold triggered a new red daily Trade Triangle indicating that gold may be preparing to head lower.

Key levels to watch this week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,405.77

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,046.85

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 5,996.81

Gold (NYMEX:GC.M17.E): 1,263.80

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N17.E): 50.57

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M17.E): 99.76

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com