North Korea Brings Volatility To The Stock Market

Hello traders everywhere. The DOW fell almost 150 pts this morning as tensions and worries over North Korea increased. U.S. stocks fell the most in a month, and the VIX reached its highest level since May as American allies warned North Korea against firing missiles toward Guam. Of course, the safe-haven assets advanced, with gold, the yen, and Treasuries all higher.

The NASDAQ is the big loser this morning, losing 1.38% and issuing a new red weekly Trade Triangle, indicating that a move to the sidelines is in order.

Key levels to watch this week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,490.87

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 21,471.14

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,460.84

Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z17.E): 1,257.10

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.U17.E): 48.86

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U17.E): 95.12

