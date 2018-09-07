Stocks End Week Lower

Hello traders everywhere. The weak finish by the stock market in August continued this week ending with all three indexes in negative territory. The S&P 500 is down almost 1% at -.97, the DOW is down -.33% and the NASDAQ suffered the worse loss of the three losing -2.1% as tech witnessed a significant sell-off, most notably in the social media segment.

The U.S. Dollar has bucked its recent trend this week by gaining +.36% on the week making that its first positive week in a month. However, oil and gold followed the overall markets and lost -3.31% and -.53% respectively.

But the biggest loser of the week was Bitcoin, which lost -10.5% on the week. One reason for the sell-off was news in the middle of the week that Goldman Sachs delayed the launch of a Bitcoin trading desk for their customers.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:



S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,850.62

Dow (INDEX:DJI): 25,608.02

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 7,787.90

Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z18.E): 1,214.90

Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.V18.E): 69.59

U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U18.E): 96.30

Bitcoin (CME:BRTI): 6,227.36

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com