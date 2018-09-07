Stocks End Week Lower

Posted on by Jeremy Lutz

Hello traders everywhere. The weak finish by the stock market in August continued this week ending with all three indexes in negative territory. The S&P 500 is down almost 1% at -.97, the DOW is down -.33% and the NASDAQ suffered the worse loss of the three losing -2.1% as tech witnessed a significant sell-off, most notably in the social media segment.

The U.S. Dollar has bucked its recent trend this week by gaining +.36% on the week making that its first positive week in a month. However, oil and gold followed the overall markets and lost -3.31% and -.53% respectively.

But the biggest loser of the week was Bitcoin, which lost -10.5% on the week. One reason for the sell-off was news in the middle of the week that Goldman Sachs delayed the launch of a Bitcoin trading desk for their customers.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:


S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,850.62
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 25,608.02
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 7,787.90
Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z18.E): 1,214.90
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.V18.E): 69.59
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.U18.E): 96.30
Bitcoin (CME:BRTI): 6,227.36

