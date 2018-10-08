A Fear Of Rising Interests Rates

Hello traders everywhere. A fear of rising interest rates is what is driving the latest sell-off in the stock market which is gaining steam for the third straight day. Interest rates were on a tear last week after the release of several pieces of strong economic data. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose to above 3.2% from around 3.06%. The 10-year yield also hit its highest level since 2011 last week and even though the U.S. Treasurys are not trading today in honor of Columbus Day that move has had a lasting effect.

The S&P 500 triggered a new red weekly Trade Triangle joining the battered NASDAQ while only the DOW remains in an uptrend. The DOW remains resilient, but how long can it fight off the downward pressure?

Crude oil and gold both issued new red daily Trade Triangles with oil posting its Trade Triangles in late trading on Friday moving to a sidelines position with both the weekly and monthly Trade triangles remaining green. Gold posted its red daily Trade Triangle in late trading Sunday night resuming the long-term downtrend that has been in play since April when the monthly Trade Triangle turned red.

Key Events To Watch This Week:

The U.S. Treasury has $230 billion worth of debt auctions this week.

The IMF presents its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

A closely watched gauge of U.S. consumer prices probably remained elevated in September and rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier, according to forecasts ahead of Thursday's release.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. kick off earnings season for U.S. banks on Friday.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,940.91

: 2,940.91 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 26,030.35

: 26,030.35 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 8,107.38

: 8,107.38 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z18.E) : 1,209.80

: 1,209.80 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.X18.E) : 75.22

: 75.22 U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.Z18.E) : 93.39

: 93.39 Bitcoin (CME:BRTI): 6,822.97

