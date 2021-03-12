Another Record Close For DOW And S&P 500

The DOW climbed 293.05 points or +0.9%, a record close at 32,778.64. The S&P 500 erased earlier losses and inched up +0.1%, eking out a record close of 3,943.34, and the NASDAQ shed +0.6% as rates surged once again, putting pressure on the tech sector. Alphabet and Facebook dropped 2% each, while Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft closed in the red.

On a weekly level, the DOW and S&P 500 both triggered new green weekly Trade Triangles this week on their way to another record close. The DOW gained +4.07% on the week, with the S&P followed with a gain of +2.6%. The NASDAQ was able to bounce back after three straight weeks of losses with a weekly gain of +3.09%, but it wasn't enough to trigger a new green weekly Trade Triangles; thus, the Chart analysis score remains +55, in a sidelines position.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 3,723.34

: 3,723.34 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 30,547.53

: 30,547.53 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 13,757.06

: 13,757.06 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 89.68

: 89.68 Gold (NYMEX:GC.J21) : 1,732.40

: 1,732.40 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.H21) : 64.64

: 64.64 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 43,021.00

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com