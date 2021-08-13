Stock Market Grinds To New Highs

The DOW finished the day up 15.53 points or +0.04% to close at a record 35,515.38, while the S&P 500 added +0.16% and finished at 4,468, a new closing record. The NASDAQ ticked up just +0.04% to close at 14,822.90. http://ow.ly/Y88o50FQN4h
The DOW and the S&P 500 rounded out the week with gains of +0.87% and +0.71%, respectively, amid light summertime trading volumes. That makes two weeks in a row that both indexes have finished in the green. However, the tech-heavy NASDAQ underperformed this week, finishing down just under a tenth of a percent at -0.09%.
Key Levels To Watch Next Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 4,233.13
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 33,741.76
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 14,178.66
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 93.06
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z21): 1,815.20
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.U21): 70.18
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 29,296.39
Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com