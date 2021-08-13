Stock Market Grinds To New Highs

The DOW finished the day up 15.53 points or +0.04% to close at a record 35,515.38, while the S&P 500 added +0.16% and finished at 4,468, a new closing record. The NASDAQ ticked up just +0.04% to close at 14,822.90. http://ow.ly/Y88o50FQN4h

The DOW and the S&P 500 rounded out the week with gains of +0.87% and +0.71%, respectively, amid light summertime trading volumes. That makes two weeks in a row that both indexes have finished in the green. However, the tech-heavy NASDAQ underperformed this week, finishing down just under a tenth of a percent at -0.09%.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,233.13

: 4,233.13 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 33,741.76

: 33,741.76 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 14,178.66

: 14,178.66 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 93.06

: 93.06 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z21) : 1,815.20

: 1,815.20 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.U21) : 70.18

: 70.18 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 29,296.39

