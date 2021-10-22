DOW Posts First Record Close Since August

All three of the major averages finished the week higher, marking three straight weeks of gains, with the DOW being the only one to post a daily gain on Friday, hitting a record close. The DOW was able to post a weekly gain of +1.08%, while the S&P 500 gained +1.64% and the NASDAQ gained +1.29%, triggering a new green weekly Trade Triangle, indicating it's now in a strong uptrend.

The DOW climbed 74 points or +0.21%, hitting a record close of 35,677.02, its first since August 16. The S&P 500 fell -0.11% to close at 4,544.90 a day after closing at a record, and the NASDAQ shed -0.82% to the week at 15,090.20.

On a monthly level, the S&P and DOW are up about +5%, while the NASDAQ is up +4%.

This week's other big news is Bitcoin and, more specifically, the forest Bitcoin-related ETF that started trading this week.

Bitcoin rose to an all-time high of $67,016.50 as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), the first bitcoin-related exchange-traded fund to trade in the U.S., made its debut on Tuesday.

BITO ended the trading day up 4.65% at near $41.80 per share. As of 4:02 p.m. ET, shortly after the close of U.S. stock markets on Monday, the ETFs trading volume had reached 23.9 million shares, worth more than $1 billion based on the closing price, ranking the investment vehicle as one of the top ETF launches in history.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,278.94

: 4,278.94 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 33,821.58

: 33,821.58 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 14,181.69

: 14,181.69 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 93.50

: 93.50 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z21) : 1,781.70

: 1,781.70 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Z21) : 84.22

: 84.22 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 46,900.00

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com