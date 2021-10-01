On To The Fourth Quarter Of 2021

I don't know about you, but I'm glad that September and the third quarter of 2021 are over! I'm ready to head into the fourth quarter with a fresh mindset, and hopefully, the market is too.
On the final day of September trading, the DOW dropped 546.80 points or -1.59%, to close at 33,843.92. The S&P 500 was down -1.19% to 4,307.54, while the NASDAQ fell -0.4% to 14,448.58.
Overall, September was a rough month for equities, with inflation fears, rates rising, and concerns about Chinese property putting pressure on the market. The S&P 500 finished the month down -4.8% for its worst month since March 2020, when the pandemic caused a major market sell-off. In addition, the NASDAQ fell -5.3% for its worst month since March 2020, while the DOW dropped -4.3% for its worst month in 2021.
So, how did the third quarter end up? Well, the DOW dropped -1.91%, while the NASDAQ shed -0.38%, but the S&P 500 was able to hold on to a modest gain of +0.23% and is still up nearly 15% on the year.
Key Levels To Watch Next Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 4,492.99
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 35,061.12
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 15,215.44
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 92.45
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z21): 1,726.00
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.X21): 74.23
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 48,834.00
Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com