Earnings Calendar for November 2021

There are still plenty of companies yet to release quarterly earnings this season.

November is frontloaded with earnings announcements and that means some big opportunities are on the horizon for traders who know how to find big earnings plays.

Most Anticipated Earnings For November 2021

Below are some of the most anticipated scheduled earnings announcements for November (click to download a printable PDF).

November 1 (≈120 announcement)

Chegg Inc (CHGG)

EverQuote Inc (EVER)

Mosaic Company (The) (MOS)

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

November 2 (≈340 announcements)

Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Bloomin' Brands Inc (BLMN)

Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Under Armour Inc (UAA)

November 3 (≈445 announcements)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK)

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

TrueCar Inc (TRUE)

November 4 (≈484 announcements)

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Kellogg Co (K)

Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Wayfair Inc (W)

November 5 (≈72 announcements)

DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Sempra Energy (SRE)

Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Vistra Corp (VST)

November 8 (≈293 announcements)

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Lemonade Inc (LMND)

November 9 (≈225 announcements)

Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO)

Doximity Inc (DOCS)

Nio Inc (NIO)

Wabash National Corp (WNC)

November 10 (≈251 announcements)

Agrify Corp (AGFY)

Compass Inc (COMP)

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP)

November 11 (≈106 announcements)

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU)

Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

November 12 (≈27 announcements)

Compugen Ltd (CGEN)

Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM)

Oragenics Inc (OGEN)

Target Hospitality Corp (TH)

Venus Concept Inc (VERO)

November 15 (≈120 announcements)

AECOM (ACM)

Agora Inc (API)

Digimarc Corp (DMRC)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

SRAX Inc (RAX)

November 16 (≈30 announcements)

Aramark (ARMK)

Home Depot Inc. (The) (HD)

Sea Ltd (SE)

TJX Companies Inc (The) (TJX)

Walmart Inc (WMT)

November 17 (≈56 announcements)

Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

Meritor Inc (MTOR)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Target Corp (TGT)

November 18 (≈29 announcements)

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Hibbett Inc (HIBB)

Macy's Inc (M)

Patria Investments Ltd (PAX)

November 19 (≈4 announcements)

111 Inc (YI)

Buckle Inc. (The) (BKE)

Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG)

Kronos Bio Inc (KRON)

November 22 (≈46 announcements)

Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Korn Ferry (KFY)

Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)

VNET Group Inc (VNET)

November 23 (≈17 announcements)

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Medtronic PLC (MDT)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR)

XPeng Inc (XPEV)

November 24 (≈4 announcements)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA (BBAR)

Deere & Co (DE)

LAIX Inc (LAIX)

Yunji Inc (YJ)

November 25 (≈0 announcements)

Thanksgiving (U.S.)

November 26 (≈0 announcements)

Markets Closed (U.S.)

November 29 (≈6 announcements)

Lands' End Inc (LE)

Mind Technology Inc (MIND)

SecureWorks Corp (SCWX)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS)

November 30 (≈20 announcements)

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT)

Five Below Inc (FIVE)

NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Announcement dates are subject to change.

