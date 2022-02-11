Fear Of Russian Invasion Sinks Stocks

Increasing tensions between Ukraine and Russia sent crude oil to new highs, with it gaining roughly +5% on the day and trading above $93 a barrel. This news led investors to dump stocks and head for safe havens like gold, which spiked over +2% today.

The DOW tumbled 504 points or -1.43% to close at 34,738.06. The S&P 500 dropped -1.90% to finish at 4,418.64, and the NASDAQ fell -2.78% to end the day at 13,791.15. And for the week, the DOW lost -1.00%, the S%p 500 lost -1.82%, and the NASDAQ led the way lower, losing -2.18%.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,595.31

: 4,595.31 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 33,150.33

: 33,150.33 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 14,509.56

: 14,509.56 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 95.13

: 95.13 Gold (NYMEX:GC.J22) : 1,867.40

: 1,867.40 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.H22) : 89.19

: 89.19 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 37,412.93

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com