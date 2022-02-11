Fear Of Russian Invasion Sinks Stocks

Increasing tensions between Ukraine and Russia sent crude oil to new highs, with it gaining roughly +5% on the day and trading above $93 a barrel. This news led investors to dump stocks and head for safe havens like gold, which spiked over +2% today.

The DOW tumbled 504 points or -1.43% to close at 34,738.06. The S&P 500 dropped -1.90% to finish at 4,418.64, and the NASDAQ fell -2.78% to end the day at 13,791.15. And for the week, the DOW lost -1.00%, the S%p 500 lost -1.82%, and the NASDAQ led the way lower, losing -2.18%.

