Stocks Post Best Week Of The Year

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ jumped Friday to finish their best week of the year, as continued strength in earnings reports extended the tech-led rebound from the January rout.
On a weekly level, the S&P 500 finished +1.5% higher. The NASDAQ rose +2.4%, and the DOW wrapped up the week up +1.1%. This marks the second winning week of the year.
On a daily level, The S&P 500 rose +0.52% to 4,500.53, while the NASDAQ climbed +1.58% to 14,098.01. The DOW inched lower by 21.42 points or -0.06%, to end the day at 35,089.74.
Key Levels To Watch Next Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 4,632.24
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 35,679.20
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 14,740.54
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 95.12
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.G22): 1,815.80
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.H22): 87.51
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 43,518.69
Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com