Stocks Post Best Week Of The Year

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ jumped Friday to finish their best week of the year, as continued strength in earnings reports extended the tech-led rebound from the January rout.

On a weekly level, the S&P 500 finished +1.5% higher. The NASDAQ rose +2.4%, and the DOW wrapped up the week up +1.1%. This marks the second winning week of the year.

On a daily level, The S&P 500 rose +0.52% to 4,500.53, while the NASDAQ climbed +1.58% to 14,098.01. The DOW inched lower by 21.42 points or -0.06%, to end the day at 35,089.74.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,632.24

: 4,632.24 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 35,679.20

: 35,679.20 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 14,740.54

: 14,740.54 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 95.12

: 95.12 Gold (NYMEX:GC.G22) : 1,815.80

: 1,815.80 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.H22) : 87.51

: 87.51 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 43,518.69

