Stocks Post Best Week Of The Year

Posted on by Jeremy Lutz

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ jumped Friday to finish their best week of the year, as continued strength in earnings reports extended the tech-led rebound from the January rout.

On a weekly level, the S&P 500 finished +1.5% higher. The NASDAQ rose +2.4%, and the DOW wrapped up the week up +1.1%. This marks the second winning week of the year.

On a daily level, The S&P 500 rose +0.52% to 4,500.53, while the NASDAQ climbed +1.58% to 14,098.01. The DOW inched lower by 21.42 points or -0.06%, to end the day at 35,089.74.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *