Do Two Weeks Make A Trend?

For the second straight week, the S&P 500 rose Friday to close out a winning week, its second straight, even as investors weighed interest rate hikes, the conflict in Ukraine, and rising oil prices. But do two positive weeks make a new trend to the upside, or is the market getting close to resistance levels?
The DOW rose 153.3 points or +0.44% to close at 34,861.24. The S&P 500 added +0.51% to close at 4,543.06, and the NASDAQ dipped -0.16% to end the week at 14,169.30.
On a weekly level, all three major indexes notched second consecutive winning weeks. The DOW ticked up +0.31%. The S&P 500 gained +1.79%, and the NASDAQ rallied +1.92% to close out the week.
Key Levels To Watch Next Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 4,157.87
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 32,578.73
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 12,555.35
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 97.83
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.J22): 1,940.60
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K22): 108.68
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 45,332.38
Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com