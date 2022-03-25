Do Two Weeks Make A Trend?

For the second straight week, the S&P 500 rose Friday to close out a winning week, its second straight, even as investors weighed interest rate hikes, the conflict in Ukraine, and rising oil prices. But do two positive weeks make a new trend to the upside, or is the market getting close to resistance levels?

The DOW rose 153.3 points or +0.44% to close at 34,861.24. The S&P 500 added +0.51% to close at 4,543.06, and the NASDAQ dipped -0.16% to end the week at 14,169.30.

On a weekly level, all three major indexes notched second consecutive winning weeks. The DOW ticked up +0.31%. The S&P 500 gained +1.79%, and the NASDAQ rallied +1.92% to close out the week.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,157.87

: 4,157.87 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 32,578.73

: 32,578.73 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 12,555.35

: 12,555.35 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 97.83

: 97.83 Gold (NYMEX:GC.J22) : 1,940.60

: 1,940.60 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K22) : 108.68

: 108.68 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 45,332.38

