Earnings Calendar for March 2022

Most Anticipated Earnings For March 2022

Below are some of the most anticipated earnings announcements for March (click to download a printable PDF).

March 1 (≈183 announcements)

22nd Century Group (XXII)

AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

Kohl's (KSS)

Salesforce.com (CRM)

Wendy's Co (WEN)

March 2 (≈98 announcements)

Box Inc (BOX)

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)

Zuora Inc (ZUO)

March 3 (≈186 announcements)

Best Buy Co (BBY)

Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

Kroger Co. (KR)

Technoglass Inc. (TGLS)

Travelzoo (TZOO)

March 4 (≈12 announcements)

Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS)

Hibbett Inc (HIBB)

inTest Corp (INTT)

Rapid Micro Bio (RPID)

Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

March 7 (≈66 announcements)

Clarus Corp (CLAR)

Intrepid Potash (IPI)

Penn Virginia Corp (ROCC)

ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

XPeng Inc (XPEV)

March 8 (≈84 announcements)

ABM Industries (ABM)

Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

XOMA Corp (XOMA)

March 9 (≈110 announcements)

Asana Inc (ASAN)

Express Inc (EXPR)

Korn Ferry (KFY)

Thor Industries (THO)

Vertex Inc (VERX)

March 10 (≈100 announcements)

Baozun (BZUN)

Blink Charging (BLNK)

Deluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)

Tilly's Inc (TLYS)

Velocity Finance (VEL)

March 11 (≈13 announcements)

Buckle Inc (BKE)

Genius Sports (GENI)

Paratek Pharma (PRTK)

Savara Inc (SVRA)

SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE)

March 14 (≈86 announcements)

Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU)

GitLab Inc (GTLB)

iSun Inc (ISUN)

Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

March 15 (≈36 announcements)

Cintas Corp (CTAS)

GoHealth Inc (GOCO)

Shift Technology (SFT)

Sundial Growers (SNDL)

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

March 16 (≈48 announcements)

Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

Hexo Corp (HEXO)

NewAge Inc (NBEV)

Progressive Corp (PGR)

U.S. Gold Corp (USAU)

March 17 (≈25 announcements)

111 Inc (Y1)

Dollar General Corp (DG)

FedEx Corp (FDX)

Ranger Energy (RNGR)

Xometry Inc (XMTR)

March 18 (≈3 announcements)

Milestone Pharma (MIST)

Satsuma Pharma (STSA)

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

March 21 (≈67 announcements)

CooTek Cyman (CTK)

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

GameStop Corp (GME)

Nike Inc (NKE)

Toughbuilt Ind (TBLT)

March 22 (≈25 announcements)

Adobe Inc (ADBE)

HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

KB Home (KBH)

Paysign Inc (PAYS)

Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

March 23 (≈13 announcements)

Agrify Corp (AGFY)

CorMedix Inc (CRMD)

General Mills (GIS)

Oxford Indus (OXM)

Vincerx Inc (VINC)

March 24 (≈20 announcements)

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

Nio Inc (NIO)

Qudian Inc (QD)

Sigma Labs (SGLB)

March 25 (≈29 announcements)

Boxlight Corp (BOXL)

Immunome Inc (IMNM)

OpGen Inc (OPGN)

Phunware Inc (PHUN)

VerifyMe Inc (VRME)

March 28 (≈49 announcements)

Afya Ltd (AFYA)

Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Lululemon (LULU)

PVH Corp (PVH)

Venus Concept (VERO)

March 29 (≈23 announcements)

Acuity Brands (AYI)

Conn's Inc (CONN)

Micron Tech (MU)

MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN)

Walgreens Boots (WBA)

March 30 (≈33 announcements)

Beam Global (BEEM)

Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Orbital Energy (OEG)

Soligenix Inc (SNGX)

UiPath Inc (PATH)

March 31 (≈42 announcements)

BlackBerry (BB)

Digital Ally (DGLY)

ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

Tarsus Pharma (TARS)

Vasta Platform (VSTA)

Announcement dates are subject to change.

