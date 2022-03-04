Ukraine/Russia Conflict Weighs On Markets

Stocks fell on Friday, ending the week lower with the DOW posting its fourth straight weekly loss as worrisome developments in Ukraine weighed on sentiment.

As far as Friday's trading was concerned, the DOW dropped 179.86 points or -0.53%, to close at 33,614.80. Likewise, the S&P 500 declined -0.79% to 4,328.87, while NASDAQ moved down -1.66% to end the week at 13,313.44.

On A weekly level, the DOW fell -1.30%, the S&P 500 slid -1.27%, and the NASDAQ suffered the most significant weekly loss, losing -2.78%. However, the flight to safe havens continued with gold gaining +4.30% and the U.S. Dollar gaining +2.03%.

The big story is energy, and you don't need to look any further than crude oil, with West Texas Intermediate crude up +25% for the week and trading at more than $115 per barrel.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,489.55

: 4,489.55 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 35,047.79

: 35,047.79 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 14,163.73

: 14,163.73 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 95.72

: 95.72 Gold (NYMEX:GC.J22) : 1,928.20

: 1,928.20 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.J22) : 107.25

: 107.25 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 45,332.38

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com