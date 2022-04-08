Is The Bear Market Rally Over?

Posted on by Jeremy Lutz

The stock market finished the week in the negative as traders braced for tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 finished the week just below its 200-day MA, which could signal a move lower if it opens below that level on Monday and makes a move lower. In addition, the red weekly Trade Triangle levels are considerably closer heading into next week, which would mean a leg lower would be in the cards if they are triggered.

The DOW rose 137.55 points or +0.40% to close at 34,721.12. The S&P 500 fell -0.27% to 4,488.28, and the NASDAQ collapsed, losing -1.34% to end the week at 13,711.00.

All three major indexes finished in the red for the week, with the NASDAQ leading the way with a loss of -3.85%, its first weekly loss in four weeks. The DOW lost -0.27%, and the S&P 500 wrapped up a disappointing week with a loss of -1.26%.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.