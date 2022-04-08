Is The Bear Market Rally Over?

The stock market finished the week in the negative as traders braced for tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 finished the week just below its 200-day MA, which could signal a move lower if it opens below that level on Monday and makes a move lower. In addition, the red weekly Trade Triangle levels are considerably closer heading into next week, which would mean a leg lower would be in the cards if they are triggered.

The DOW rose 137.55 points or +0.40% to close at 34,721.12. The S&P 500 fell -0.27% to 4,488.28, and the NASDAQ collapsed, losing -1.34% to end the week at 13,711.00.

All three major indexes finished in the red for the week, with the NASDAQ leading the way with a loss of -3.85%, its first weekly loss in four weeks. The DOW lost -0.27%, and the S&P 500 wrapped up a disappointing week with a loss of -1.26%.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,424.30

: 4,424.30 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 34,190.95

: 34,190.95 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 13,682.55

: 13,682.55 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 97.72

: 97.72 Gold (NYMEX:GC.J22) : 1,916.70

: 1,916.70 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K22) : 98.76

: 98.76 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 40,516.86

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com