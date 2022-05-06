DOW Drops For Sixth Straight Week

Choppy trading was the theme of the day on Friday after a dramatic week that saw the DOW post both its best and worst days since 2020, with the worst day being Thursday, when it dropped over 1,000 points. The DOW shed 98.60 points, or -0.30%, to finish at 32,899.37. The S&P 500 shed -0.57% to close at 4,123.34, while the NASDAQ fell -1.40% to end the week at 12,144.66.

The losses on Friday clinched a losing week for all three major indexes despite starting off the week with three straight positive sessions. The DOW finished down -0.24% for its sixth consecutive negative week. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ finished with losses of -0.21% and -1.54%, respectively, for their fifth straight losing week.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,512.94

: 4,512.94 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 35,492.22

: 35,492.22 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 13,710.70

: 13,710.70 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 99.81

: 99.81 Gold (NYMEX:GC.J22) : 1,865.00

: 1,865.00 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K22) : 107.24

: 107.24 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 42,978.95

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com