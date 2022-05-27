Stocks Rise On Slowing Inflation Report

The Fed's preferred inflation gauge's core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 4.9% from a year ago in April, in line with estimates and a deceleration from March when the inflation gauge stood at 5.2%. While still elevated, the report indicates that price pressures could be easing a bit, as reported by the Commerce Department reported Friday.

However, the report/number excludes volatile food and energy prices that have significantly contributed to inflation running around a 40-year peak. If you include food and energy, headline PCE increased 6.3% in April from a year ago. That also was a deceleration from the 6.6% pace in the previous month. However, the monthly change showed a more marked pullback, increasing just 0.2% compared with the 0.9% surge in March.

The DOW 575.8 points, or +1.76%, to close at 33,212.96. The S&P 500 rose +2.47% to 4,158.24, and the NASDAQ outperformed, gaining +3.33% to end the week at 12,131.13.

The DOW finished up +6.24% for the week and snapped its longest losing streak, eight weeks, since 1923. The S&P 500 was up +6.58%, and the NASDAQ was up +6.84% on the week. Both indexes ended seven-week losing streaks.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,158.28

: 4,158.28 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 33,213.55

: 33,213.55 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 12,131.13

: 12,131.13 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 105.00

: 105.00 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q22) : 1,866.90

: 1,866.90 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N22) : 110.27

: 110.27 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 34,930.74

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com