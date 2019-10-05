ADL Predicts Oil Prices Will Fall Below $40

There are times when our research team interprets our advanced predictive modeling systems so well that we call a move in the markets 3 to 10+ months in advance of the move actually happening. It has happened for our team of research so often lately that we are somewhat used to the accolades we receive from our followers and members. Our October 2018 Gold price predictions are still playing out accurately and continue to amaze people – even though we made these predictions over 12 months ago.

Today, we wanted to highlight our Adaptive Dynamic Learning (ADL) predictive modeling systems expectations for Crude Oil. The research post we made on July 10, 2019 (see below). At that time, we warned that crude oil was about to head much lower and that our ADL modeling system was suggesting that oil prices would rotate between $47 and $64 before breaking much lower in November 2019. Ultimately, oil prices will fall below $40 ppb following our timeline and could begin a broader downside move before the end of October 2019. Read our full prediction/research report from the link below.

SOURCE: July 10, 2019: PREDICTIVE MODELING SUGGEST OIL HEADED MUCH LOWER

We believe the support level near $50.50 will act as a temporary support level over the next 3 to 10+ days before a moderate price breakdown below this level begins. Our expectations for November 2019 are that oil prices may fall to levels below $45 ppb on a deeper downward price move, yet will recover to levels near $47 near December 2019/January 2020.

We do believe the ultimate target for Crude Oil prices are to levels below $40 ppb and that price may attempt to make a move towards these level as early as January 2020. Our ADL predictive modeling system has shown us the path for oil prices and, so far, the real price has mirrored this expectation almost perfectly – even the high price in September aligned with our expected high price near $60.

Weakness should dominate in late October and early November – carrying all the way through most of November. Pay attention to the ADL chart above and our July 10th predictions. Oil will target levels below $40 by late December 2019 or early January 2020.

All it is going to take is for this $50.50 support level to be tested and breached for the next price move to begin. Be prepared for the volatility that may hit oil prices near this critical support level and be prepared for the next move to levels near $44~47.

Chris Vermeulen

Technical Traders Ltd.

