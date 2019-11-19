Platinum Could Rocket To $1912

Last time I updated the platinum chart in March was when "Palladium Pushed Platinum To A Record Low" within the ratio mostly due to the strength of palladium. Platinum has hovered around $900 for three years now as it was lost and forgotten after the “execration” of diesel engines. This "fallen angel" had been shaping a sideways consolidation this past spring, and I had thought it could repeat 2018’s drop following the same structure. The targets were set at the $640 and $401 on the downside, and the invalidation point was assigned to $1034.

Let's see below how you voted for the future of platinum.

Most of you picked the $1034 option, which implied the breakout of the consolidation in the upside direction towards the invalidation area. This was the closest call as the majority voted for a bullish move, which, indeed, had happened as platinum couldn't break below the consolidation valley of $788 and bounced up to reach the $1000 level this past September. That price hasn't been seen since February 2018. Again, this was your amazingly accurate prediction, not only for that period but also for a longer-term outlook as I spotted it in the big chart below.

Chart 1. Platinum Futures Quarterly: ↗$1912 ↘$345



This is a very long-term quarterly chart above. It started from the ’70s when the price of platinum was just below $100, and nobody could imagine then that only in a decade, it would rise ten times to hit $1000 per troy ounce. I marked that move with a green up arrow as it has been just a first growth segment. It was followed by a very long consolidation, which took more than eighteen years to unfold from 1980 until the end of 1998.

The right green up arrow highlights the second move up. The price increased seven-fold from $334 to the historical maximum at $2309 within ten years. It was a culmination of the large growth structure, which had been unfolded for almost four decades.

The continuation of this story you know very well as The Great Recession didn’t spare any metal including platinum. The price dropped like a rock, and within three quarters, it reached $762, losing 67% from the all-time high of $2309 by the last quarter of 2008. I marked it with the left red down arrow as the first move down within a big corrective structure, which is yet to be completed.

The following bounce back up was almost as sharp as the previous drop, but it had run out of fuel ahead of the all-time peak, and it stalled at the $1918 mark. I marked it with a black “1” digit as it is the first move within a counter-trend correction (joint). It had already been fully retraced last summer as the price fell to $756 level then.

Now, there is the most intriguing part, where we will go next? I think we will see another move up (black up arrow) to retest the apex of the former move up inside of the “joint” at $1912. It’s a huge move up as this “rocket” should overcome more than $1000 distance from the current level. I am puzzled with the question - what kind of event should happen to push the price so high? The diesel “anathema” is still there, and the “Green Movement” is only gaining momentum. I would highly appreciate if you share your thoughts in the comments section below about the possible reasons for that kind of move. It could be something terrible, kind of “Black Swan” event.

The chart’s story doesn’t end with that move to the upside as we also have the right down red arrow there, which highlights the pending second move down to complete the entire correction phase or at least the very first part of it within the more complex correction. It is yet early to make the final calculation of that drop thought, and I put the start of it from the former top of $1912 as I assume the second leg of the “joint” would stop there to make a perfect “box.” This preliminary setup shows that drop could reach the $345 target where the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement level is located.

