Weekly Stock Market Forecast

This week we have a stock market forecast for the week of 11/14/21 from our friend Bo Yoder of the Market Forecasting Academy. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you think!

The S&P 500 (SPY)

As the stimulus injection from the Fed loses its "oomph," the market had a flat and quiet week. Now that the "drug" of stimulus was worn off, we can watch to see what true organic supply/demand pressures are left in the market.

The problem with these stimulus rallies is that it creates a "reset" in the cycles that I track and measure, which allow me to forecast price moves with accuracy.

It's wasting weeks of opportunity and is the main frustration of the last few years when forecasting deeper timeframes.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

CAT produced a superb gap up to take profits into... When we are being pushed to the sidelines by the uncertainty in the datasets, it's very satisfying to have "top ticked" the exit in this trade, squeezing maximum profit out just before the price collapses.

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Gold had a big week as forecast. This should be the beginning of a nice "mark up phase" as the bottom is confirmed at long last, and the inflation story brings more focus to the precious metals markets.

Goldman Sachs (GS)

GS set up its short pattern nicely last week and then rallied a bit to close pretty much where the week started. There was plenty of bearish pressure in that setup, so I'd expect to see the selling continue into next week and will continue to scan and look for new places to deploy capital.

Bo Yoder

Market Forecasting Academy

About Bo Yoder:

Beginning his full-time trading career in 1997, Bo is a professional trader, partner at Market Forecasting Academy, developer of The Myalolipsis Technique, two-time author, and consultant to the financial industry on matters of market analysis and edge optimization.

Bo has been a featured speaker internationally for decades and has developed a reputation for trading live in front of an audience as a real-time example of what it is like to trade for a living.

In addition to his two books for McGraw-Hill, Mastering Futures Trading and Optimize Your Trading Edge (translated into German and Japanese), Bo has written articles published in top publications such as TheStreet.com, Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities, Trader's, Active Trader Magazine and Forbes to name a few.

Bo currently spends his time with his wife and son in the great state of Maine, where he trades, researches behavioral economics & neuropsychology, and is an enthusiastic sailboat racer.

He has an MBA from The Boston University School of Management.